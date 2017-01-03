Shawn Barber salutes college-readiness program
The free college and career readiness program is celebrating 20 years of educating, inspiring and empowering more than 3,000 high school girls in the Kansas City area to identify and achieve their dreams. Former Chief, Shawn Barber praised Awesome Ambitions .
Read more at NBC Action News.
