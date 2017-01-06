Sadie Robertson, of 'Duck Dynasty' fame, joins Winter Jam 2017

Teen sensation Sadie Robertson found herself in the spotlight five years ago, when, as a 14-year-old, she was seen regularly by millions of people who tuned in weekly to watch the antics and hijinks of her family on A&E network's "Duck Dynasty." From a clothing line to an appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" two years ago at age 17, Robertson is fast carving her own niche in the entertainment world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.