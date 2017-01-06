Sadie Robertson, of 'Duck Dynasty' fame, joins Winter Jam 2017
Teen sensation Sadie Robertson found herself in the spotlight five years ago, when, as a 14-year-old, she was seen regularly by millions of people who tuned in weekly to watch the antics and hijinks of her family on A&E network's "Duck Dynasty." From a clothing line to an appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" two years ago at age 17, Robertson is fast carving her own niche in the entertainment world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Wayfarer
|41
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|Old navy yard
|27
|mike lampson
|Jan 3
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Oxy
|Jan 2
|Catiecat123
|2
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC