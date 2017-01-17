Royals announce start times for home games
The Royals will open the season with a 3:10 p.m. CT start against the Twins at Target Field on Monday, April 3, the club announced Thursday. The Royals released their starting times for regular-season games, including a 3:15 p.m. start for the Monday, April 10 home opener vs. Oakland at Kauffman Stadium.
