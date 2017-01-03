Research Looks at Growing More Nutritional, Flavorful Strawberries in Kansas
Sweet news for strawberry lovers: Research from Kansas State University Olathe may help Kansas growers increase strawberry production in the state, extend the growing season and grow berries that are more nutritional and flavorful. Kelly Gude, doctoral student in horticulture , Kansas City, Missouri, recently completed several studies about strawberries.
