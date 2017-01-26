Refugees wish more focus on Syria, less on closing US doors
Ahmad Alabood, whose family was the first to be resettled in America as part of the "surge" refugee program, wishes President Donald Trump would help topple Syria's regime rather than press to close off U.S. borders to those fleeing a torn homeland. "The Syrian people deserve better than this," Alabood, 48, who along with his wife and five children arrived last spring in Kansas City, Missouri, told The Associated Press through a translator Friday.
