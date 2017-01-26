Refugees wish more focus on Syria, less on closing US doors
Syrian refugee Ahmad Alabood answers a question during an interview in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Alabood told The Associated Press through an interpreter that he, his wife and five children have been treated warmly since they arrived in Missouri last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|13 hr
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|13 hr
|still_looking28
|1
|Help me find stuff
|Thu
|Kimkali24
|3
|Looking for stuff
|Thu
|Kimkali25
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|37
|Love
|Jan 23
|Poop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC