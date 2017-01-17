Radiohead Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Radiohead confirmed a series of nine performances around America on Tuesday in addition to their two previously announced Coachella headlining gigs. The xx, Bon Iver, Future, Lorde, New Order, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, Father John Misty, Schoolboy Q, DJ Shadow also set to perform at annual fest The short tour begins March 30th in Miami and routes through Atlanta, New Orleans and Kansas City.
