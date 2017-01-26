Push to get wage hike question on April ballot
Workers fighting to get the minimum wage increase proposal on the April Ballot in Kansas City could take their fight to court. The workers want $15 per hour and the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that voters should be allowed to vote on the proposed increase.
