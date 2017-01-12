Principal Matt Lindsey arrested after 'having sexual encounters with student'
High school principal is arrested for 'having sexual relations with a 16-year-old cheerleader after meeting her on the school bus' Matt Lindsey, a high school principal who has been arrested and charged with statutory rape following historic sex abuse allegations Matt Lindsey who is the head of Winnetonka High School in Kansas, was detained yesterday after being accused of having up to 20 sexual encounters with a student almost 20 years ago. The allegations date back to 1997 when the 48-year-old was vice principal and basketball coach at Richmond High School in Missouri.
