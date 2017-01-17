Police chase ends in crash, gas leak,...

Police chase ends in crash, gas leak, evacuations near downtown Kansas City

19 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

Police are evacuating the area of 18th Street and Grand Avenue after a police chase ended in a crash that severed a gas line. Officers say they chased alleged armed robbers and car jackers until the suspect's vehicle crashed into a building in that area.

