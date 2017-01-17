Police chase ends in crash, gas leak, evacuations near downtown Kansas City
Police are evacuating the area of 18th Street and Grand Avenue after a police chase ended in a crash that severed a gas line. Officers say they chased alleged armed robbers and car jackers until the suspect's vehicle crashed into a building in that area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Llcpsc8
|327
|KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Natalia
|2
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Tinaann
|55
|KC lat
|Jan 14
|KC in latrobe
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Lol
|133
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|Nastyho
|5
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jan 11
|True
|126
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC