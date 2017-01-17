Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wikileaks case
There are 2 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wikileaks case. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:
President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the soldier convicted of turning over classified diplomatic and military documents to the website Wikileaks. Manning, who had been sentenced to 35 years in prison, is now expected to be released in May. The White House did not explain the decision.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Very strange.
Most muslims do not like gay people. But our muslim president has been spending his last year in office doing every thing he can for the gay, transgender, transsexual deviants.
Obama releases Chelsea Manning as a symbolic favor to the gay, transgender, and transsexual deviants for the political support and their participation in the post election riots.
Wonder what other muslims think about our muslim president pandering to gays, transgender and transsexual deviants.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
ne1 want to webcam with a 22 f? hit me up on K iK my id is clubgirlz52
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|I beat your game
|37
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Llcpsc8
|327
|KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Natalia
|2
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Jan 15
|Tinaann
|55
|KC lat
|Jan 14
|KC in latrobe
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Lol
|133
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|Nastyho
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC