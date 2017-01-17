There are on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wikileaks case. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the soldier convicted of turning over classified diplomatic and military documents to the website Wikileaks. Manning, who had been sentenced to 35 years in prison, is now expected to be released in May. The White House did not explain the decision.

