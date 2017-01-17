New mental health center provides better relief
The Kansas City Assessment and Triage Center opened at the end of October at 12th and Prospect, and has served 250 clients since. Before the KC-ATC, when someone was suffering a mental break, or an episode related to a substance abuse disorder, they'd go to the emergency room or jail.
