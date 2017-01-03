MO: New KC Petition Would Require a C...

MO: New KC Petition Would Require a Citywide Vote for Streetcar Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

A Kansas City group has filed petition signatures with the city clerk's office seeking to require a citywide vote before any streetcar expansion can occur. The petitions were turned in late Tuesday to the city clerk's office and will be forwarded to election authorities to see if they meet the threshold of 1,708 valid signatures of registered voters to place a measure on a Kansas City ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 9 hr Old navy yard 27
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) 11 hr Red Foreman 40
mike lampson Tue Beth 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Oxy Jan 2 Catiecat123 2
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Dec 29 kwisdom 61
Karl bowie Dec 28 Todd 6
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC