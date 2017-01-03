MO: New KC Petition Would Require a Citywide Vote for Streetcar Expansion
A Kansas City group has filed petition signatures with the city clerk's office seeking to require a citywide vote before any streetcar expansion can occur. The petitions were turned in late Tuesday to the city clerk's office and will be forwarded to election authorities to see if they meet the threshold of 1,708 valid signatures of registered voters to place a measure on a Kansas City ballot.
