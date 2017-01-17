MLK celebration focuses on activism
Celebration with activism, that's what the Southern Christian Leadership Conference has planned for tonight's Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration. The theme of this year's festivity at Friendship Baptist Church located at 3530 Chelsea Drive in Kansas City is "Remembering, Reflecting, Renewing Justice and Equality Now."
