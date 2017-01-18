Missouri Man Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence for Pointing Laser at Police Chopper
A Kansas City man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for shining a laser beam at a police helicopter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Chris
|36
|Was Don Harman being bullied? (Dec '11)
|17 hr
|A Realist
|40
|mike lampson
|23 hr
|Joe
|3
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|Tue
|I beat your game
|37
|Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi...
|Tue
|Compromised at th...
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Llcpsc8
|327
|KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Natalia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC