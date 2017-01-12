Missouri isn't hosting recruits again till next week. Considering the weather, that's great.

So this was prescient: Mizzou is loading up on official visitors for the weekends of January 20 and 27 to close out the 2017 class -- thus far, six prospects are scheduled for next weekend, three for the week after -- but Tiger coaches left this week's dance card empty, presumably so they go out and about and focus on visiting recruits themselves. That's a very good thing, as it's pretty difficult to complete a solid official visit when the town is one giant sheet of ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.