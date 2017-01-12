Missouri Church Wins Digital Sign Appeal
The Missouri Court of Appeals has ruled that the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Adjustment abused its discretion in failing to grant a variance to Antioch Community Church to install digital components into its monument sign. The Church argued that absent the variance it had practical difficulty in communicating its message.
