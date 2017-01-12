Missouri Church Wins Digital Sign Appeal

Missouri Church Wins Digital Sign Appeal

The Missouri Court of Appeals has ruled that the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Adjustment abused its discretion in failing to grant a variance to Antioch Community Church to install digital components into its monument sign. The Church argued that absent the variance it had practical difficulty in communicating its message.

