Missing KC man last seen in St. Louis...

Missing KC man last seen in St. Louis Read Story Jimmy Bernhard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri who was last seen in St. Louis. According to police, Adam Dutton was last seen riding his motorcycle on southbound I-55 near I-70 on January 11 around 9:30 p.m. Family members say Dutton is 5'9", around 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr melvin perez 20,785
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 23 hr Guyfromkc88 38
Help me find stuff 23 hr Guyfromkc88 4
Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11) Fri Dpg 5
Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young Fri still_looking28 1
Looking for stuff Thu Kimkali25 1
Love Jan 23 Poop 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,356,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC