Missing KC man last seen in St. Louis Read Story Jimmy Bernhard

Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri who was last seen in St. Louis. According to police, Adam Dutton was last seen riding his motorcycle on southbound I-55 near I-70 on January 11 around 9:30 p.m. Family members say Dutton is 5'9", around 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

