Missing KC man last seen in St. Louis Read Story Jimmy Bernhard
Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri who was last seen in St. Louis. According to police, Adam Dutton was last seen riding his motorcycle on southbound I-55 near I-70 on January 11 around 9:30 p.m. Family members say Dutton is 5'9", around 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|23 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Fri
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Thu
|Kimkali25
|1
|Love
|Jan 23
|Poop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC