Milestone Equipment Holdings opens new corporate headquarters as...

In an ongoing effort to support its growing customer base and in response to a remarkable growth year, Milestone Equipment Holdings, one of the nation's most comprehensive lessors of transportation equipment, announces its new corporate headquarters in St. Charles, MO, near Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road. The new facility will serve as a support hub for the company's divisional offices in Chicago, IL and St. Charles, MO , and its nationwide branch and depot network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Journal of Commerce Online.