Milestone Equipment Holdings opens ne...

Milestone Equipment Holdings opens new corporate headquarters as...

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Journal of Commerce Online

In an ongoing effort to support its growing customer base and in response to a remarkable growth year, Milestone Equipment Holdings, one of the nation's most comprehensive lessors of transportation equipment, announces its new corporate headquarters in St. Charles, MO, near Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road. The new facility will serve as a support hub for the company's divisional offices in Chicago, IL and St. Charles, MO , and its nationwide branch and depot network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Journal of Commerce Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) 15 hr dylan 4
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) 21 hr True 126
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Wed Yon 6
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Tue Yesman28 29
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Mon Guest 54
Age to conceal and carry in missouri Jan 8 BretBierle 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Jan 8 Anthony 132
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Jackson County was issued at January 12 at 3:52AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC