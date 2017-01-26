Megan Mullally's band Nancy & Beth releasing new LP, touring
Comedian and actress Megan Mullally and actress/writer Stephanie Hunt have been performing as Nancy & Beth for about five years now, offering up sly, accomplished takes on classic songs. Nancy & Beth's new self-titled album is out April 7 and features covers of songs by George Jones, Rufus Wainwright, Louis Jordan andGucci Mane.
