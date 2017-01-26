Meet Nonagenarian 'Big Sonia,' the La...

Meet Nonagenarian 'Big Sonia,' the Last Holocaust Survivor of Kansas City

It's Holocaust Remembrance Day, and as the number of survivors steadily dwindles, there's a heartwarming documentary out there that follows the life of one of them, the nonagenarian Sonia Warshawski. She lives in Kansas City, Missouri and still drives on her own and runs a tailor shop.

