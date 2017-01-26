Mark Spano Releases Midland Club
Thunderfoot Press author Mark Spano's new 120-page book, Midland Club, officially released just one month ago, is already receiving rave reviews from critics and readers and remains ranked at 4.3 stars out of five among Amazon Customer Reviews. "I'm stunned and humbled by the favorable critical responses to Midland Club," Spano said recently.
