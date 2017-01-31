Man with cane saves bus driver from a...

Man with cane saves bus driver from attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The man says he'd do the same thing if he ever again saw someone get attacked. KANSAS CITY, MO A man broke his cane fighting off another man who was attacking a bus driver this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,793
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Sun Nottheone 329
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jan 28 Guyfromkc88 38
Help me find stuff Jan 28 Guyfromkc88 4
Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11) Jan 27 Dpg 5
Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young Jan 27 still_looking28 1
Looking for stuff Jan 26 Kimkali25 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC