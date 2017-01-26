Man starts own waste company after KC...

Man starts own waste company after KC trash woes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - After noticing several local garbage companies failing to adhere to pickup schedules, Jarrod Gravatt spent the last year researching the waste management industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me find stuff 20 hr Kimkali24 3
Looking for stuff 20 hr Kimkali25 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jan 24 Anonymous 37
Love Jan 23 Poop 2
Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15) Jan 22 vape78 4
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jan 21 Again 328
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC