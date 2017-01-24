Man goes home after hospital stay to find girlfriend dead in suspected homicide
After five days of treatment at an area hospital, a Kansas City man returned home and made a grisly discovery Monday evening, according to police. Thomas Jester, 73, says he opened the door and found the body of his dead girlfriend, 51-year-old Julie Auclair, whom he'd dated for 10 years, according to WDAF-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|melvin perez
|20,777
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Anonymous
|37
|Love
|Mon
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|Sun
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|Again
|328
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC