Man goes home after hospital stay to find girlfriend dead in suspected homicide

After five days of treatment at an area hospital, a Kansas City man returned home and made a grisly discovery Monday evening, according to police. Thomas Jester, 73, says he opened the door and found the body of his dead girlfriend, 51-year-old Julie Auclair, whom he'd dated for 10 years, according to WDAF-TV.

