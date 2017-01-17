Mall walker turns 98: - All you got to do is keep getting up'
Ray McCallop of Kansas City, Mo., left, receives well-wishes Jan. 11 as fellow Independence Center mall walkers throw McCallop a surprise 98th birthday party. McCallop has been mall walking for more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love
|7 hr
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|18 hr
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Again
|328
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Sat
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|Chris
|36
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC