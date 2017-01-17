Mall walker turns 98: - All you got t...

Mall walker turns 98: - All you got to do is keep getting up'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hawk Eye

Ray McCallop of Kansas City, Mo., left, receives well-wishes Jan. 11 as fellow Independence Center mall walkers throw McCallop a surprise 98th birthday party. McCallop has been mall walking for more than 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love 7 hr Poop 2
Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15) 18 hr vape78 4
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Sat Again 328
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Sat BAMBAM 230
Help me find stuff Jan 20 Anonymous 2
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jan 19 Chris 36
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC