Love, marriagea "then, after a head-on wreck, a beautiful baby

Jevon McBride looks on as his wife, Julie, kisses their daughter Juliana, almost 4-months old, in their room Jan. 5, 2017, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. In October, with Julie about 25-weeks into her pregnancy, the couple was in a horrific, head-on car accident in Warrensburg, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.