Love, marriagea "then, after a head-on wreck, a beautiful baby
Jevon McBride looks on as his wife, Julie, kisses their daughter Juliana, almost 4-months old, in their room Jan. 5, 2017, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. In October, with Julie about 25-weeks into her pregnancy, the couple was in a horrific, head-on car accident in Warrensburg, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love
|10 hr
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|21 hr
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Again
|328
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Sat
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|Chris
|36
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC