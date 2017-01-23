Lotis Strange
A private graveside service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Cemetery, Holden, MO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigitalBURG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love
|19 hr
|Poop
|2
|Review: Relax Smoke Shop (May '15)
|Sun
|vape78
|4
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Again
|328
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|BAMBAM
|230
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|Chris
|36
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC