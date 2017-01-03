Lofts proposed at shoe factory

The building that formerly housed the International Shoe Company on East Capitol Avenue was sold to a Springfield firm that plans to renovate it into loft apartments. One of Jefferson City's most historic, long-shuttered commercial landmarks may soon have 21st century soles and souls trodding its wooden floors, playing video games beneath its massive beams and decorating its brick walls with Jays and Crusaders memorabilia.

