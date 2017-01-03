Lofts proposed at shoe factory
The building that formerly housed the International Shoe Company on East Capitol Avenue was sold to a Springfield firm that plans to renovate it into loft apartments. One of Jefferson City's most historic, long-shuttered commercial landmarks may soon have 21st century soles and souls trodding its wooden floors, playing video games beneath its massive beams and decorating its brick walls with Jays and Crusaders memorabilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Age to conceal and carry in missouri
|6 hr
|BretBierle
|1
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|16 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|5
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|28
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|Anthony
|132
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Wayfarer
|41
|mike lampson
|Jan 3
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC