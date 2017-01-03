Liberty Police Department adds new officers
Spencer Schwandt and Nathan Thompson will start employment with the Liberty Police Department as recruit officers Monday, Jan. 9. Before field training, both must first successfully complete the Kansas City, Missouri Regional Police Academy to obtain class A POST certifications. Schwandt recently completed a summer internship with the city and most recently served as one of the part-time parking control officers.
