Liberty Police Department adds new of...

Liberty Police Department adds new officers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Liberty Tribune

Spencer Schwandt and Nathan Thompson will start employment with the Liberty Police Department as recruit officers Monday, Jan. 9. Before field training, both must first successfully complete the Kansas City, Missouri Regional Police Academy to obtain class A POST certifications. Schwandt recently completed a summer internship with the city and most recently served as one of the part-time parking control officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Wed Old navy yard 27
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) Wed Red Foreman 40
mike lampson Jan 3 Beth 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Oxy Jan 2 Catiecat123 2
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Dec 29 kwisdom 61
Karl bowie Dec 28 Todd 6
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC