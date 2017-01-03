Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for Stealing Millions from Employer
A Lee's Summit, MO woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for embezzling nearly $5.3 million from her employer. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Jane Barnes, 54, of Lee's Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to eight years in federal prison without parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Old navy yard
|27
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|16 hr
|Red Foreman
|40
|mike lampson
|Tue
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Oxy
|Jan 2
|Catiecat123
|2
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC