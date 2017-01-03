Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for Stea...

Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for Stealing Millions from Employer

A Lee's Summit, MO woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for embezzling nearly $5.3 million from her employer. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Jane Barnes, 54, of Lee's Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to eight years in federal prison without parole.

