Kemper Museum remembers Executive Chef Jennifer Maloney

36 min ago Read more: Art Daily

It is with immense sadness and overwhelming loss that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved colleague, Chef Jennifer Maloney. On December 25, 2016 the family released the following statement, "At 9:55 a.m. on Christmas morning, Our love Jennifer Marie Maloney passed away peacefully and with her immediate family at her side ... God bless you all for your prayers and good wishes.

