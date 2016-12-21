Kemper Museum remembers Executive Chef Jennifer Maloney
It is with immense sadness and overwhelming loss that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved colleague, Chef Jennifer Maloney. On December 25, 2016 the family released the following statement, "At 9:55 a.m. on Christmas morning, Our love Jennifer Marie Maloney passed away peacefully and with her immediate family at her side ... God bless you all for your prayers and good wishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 min
|Dudley
|20,766
|mike lampson
|3 hr
|lumpy
|1
|Oxy
|10 hr
|Catiecat123
|2
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|26
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC