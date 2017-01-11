KCMO group calls for softer pot posse...

KCMO group calls for softer pot possession laws

Read more: NBC Action News

There was a bit of show and tell at Wednesday's neighborhoods and public safety committee hearing as KCPD Deputy Chief Karl Oakman demonstrated what 35 grams of marijuana looks like to council members. Under current city law, if you get caught with 35 grams or less of marijuana you face jail time and up to a $500 fine.

Kansas City, MO

