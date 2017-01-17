KC women ready to march in Washington D.C.
On top of all the fanfare and excitement surrounding the President-elect's inauguration, there are plenty of people who are not thrilled Trump will become the next president. WASHINGTON D.C. - Four Kansas City area women are driving about 16 hours to attend the Women's March on Washington the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Read more at NBC Action News.
