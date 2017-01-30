KC protestors will picket immigration ban at KCI
Protestors plan to gather at Kansas City International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban. The Kansas City demonstration comes after protestors gathered at airports around the U.S. this weekend to voice their concerns and dissatisfactions over the ban.
