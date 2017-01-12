KC Pet Project rescues dog from negle...

KC Pet Project rescues dog from neglectful home

20 hrs ago

The KC Pet Project is working to help care for a dog that was rescued from a cruel and neglectful home. King was found by Kansas City, Missouri Animal Control on Friday afternoon.

