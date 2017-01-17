Karson Southerland, age 2, survives b...

Karson Southerland, age 2, survives being shot Five Times

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Two-year-old boy survives being shot FIVE TIMES during horrific apartment complex gun attack that left his mother and two others dead Three people are dead and two are wounded, including a two-year-old boy who was shot five times, after a gunman opened fire inside a Kansas City, Missouri apartment on Thursday. Among the dead is Ali Renee Brown, 20, the mother of two-year old Karson Southerland, who managed to survive the ordeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 2 hr Chris 36
Was Don Harman being bullied? (Dec '11) 14 hr A Realist 40
mike lampson 20 hr Joe 3
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) Tue I beat your game 37
News Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi... Tue Compromised at th... 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jan 16 Llcpsc8 327
News KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08) Jan 16 Natalia 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC