Kansas man dies when van wrecks on Missouri freeway

Missouri authorities say one of 13 occupants of a van was killed when the vehicle crashed north of Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Maung Hnin of Kansas City, Kansas, was ejected from the van during the crash early Saturday on Interstate 29 in Platte County and was hit by another vehicle.

