Kansas City Civic Leader Recovers Aft...

Kansas City Civic Leader Recovers After Dangerous Brookside Crosswalk Collision

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Important because Steve Israelite is a good man who does great work around KCMO that benefits our entire community . . . And because all Kansas City residents should know that the treacherous stroll to Panera across W. 63rd Street just to get some broccoli soup in one of those neat bread bowls is potentially deadly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 14 hr Nottheone 329
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Sat Guyfromkc88 38
Help me find stuff Sat Guyfromkc88 4
Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11) Fri Dpg 5
Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young Fri still_looking28 1
Looking for stuff Jan 26 Kimkali25 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC