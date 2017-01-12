Jefferson City Parks Dept. hires firm to create master plan
Jefferson City's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has been operating without a master plan, placing staff leaders and commissioners in the position of making decisions without current data and fact-based projections. When Parks Director Todd Spalding arrived in the Capital City a year ago, gathering a master plan was high on his list of priorities.
