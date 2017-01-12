Invicta FC 21 results: Anderson vs. Tweet
MMA Fighting has Invicta FC 21 results for the Anderson vs. Tweet fight card Saturday at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. In the main event, Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet will square off for the Invicta FC featherweight interim title.
