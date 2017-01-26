In wake of Ventura's tragic death, Royals face harsh reality
Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. . Flowers, images and a jersey are among the items at the front of the room where Kansas City Royals' Yordano Ventura was remembered by members and employees of the team in Kansas City, Mo.
