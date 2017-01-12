Ice storm warning issued this weekend...

Ice storm warning issued this weekend for Kansas City area

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KCTV5

Some areas in the western part of the viewing area remain under the winter storm watch which is in effect from noon on Friday through Sunday afternoon. "The majority of this storm will be in the form of freezing rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Thu Nastyho 5
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Jan 11 True 126
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Jan 11 Yon 6
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jan 10 Yesman28 29
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Jan 9 Guest 54
Age to conceal and carry in missouri Jan 8 BretBierle 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Jan 8 Anthony 132
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 13 at 10:33AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC