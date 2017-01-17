Half of 2016 KCMO homicides cleared or solved 22 mins ago
A snapshot shows there were 127 homicides in Kansas City in 2016, and 50 percent of those were cleared or solved. Guns were the murder weapons in most of those incidents.
