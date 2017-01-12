Green Bay's win over Dallas seen by a...

Green Bay's win over Dallas seen by average of 48.5M on Fox

Green Bay's 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever. The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997.

