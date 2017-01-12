Green Bay's win over Dallas seen by average of 48.5M on Fox
Green Bay's 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever. The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|19 hr
|Llcpsc8
|327
|KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Natalia
|2
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Tinaann
|55
|KC lat
|Jan 14
|KC in latrobe
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Lol
|133
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Jan 12
|Nastyho
|5
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jan 11
|True
|126
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC