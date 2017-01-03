Graves elected as Missouri's new GOP chairman
The Missouri Republican State Committee elected Graves on Saturday as the party's new statewide chief. Graves has served as western Missouri's top federal prosecutor and lately has been an attorney with the Kansas City, Missouri, law firm Graves Garrett.
