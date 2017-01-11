Gladstone Man Indicted for Heroin Con...

Gladstone Man Indicted for Heroin Conspiracy

This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Rowell on Dec. 19, 2016. The federal indictment alleges that Rowell participated in a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin from Jan. 1 to Dec. 16, 2016.

