Free KCMO Pet Vaccinations & Microchips

The first of the three TLC events is Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Westport/Roanoke Community Center, 3601 Roanoke Rd. You must be a KCMO resident and bring proof of residency to qualify for this special program. If you live outside of KCMO but want to participate, packages range from $15-$35.

