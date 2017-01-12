Foster Art Gallery to Host Exhibition of Figurative Sculpture
Westminster College's Foster Art Gallery will host In the Image and Likeness , an art exhibition of figurative sculpture by Elaina Michalski . The exhibition will run Jan 17 Feb 10 in the Foster Art Gallery located in Patterson Hall .
