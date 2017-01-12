Foster Art Gallery to Host Exhibition...

Foster Art Gallery to Host Exhibition of Figurative Sculpture

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Westminster College

Westminster College's Foster Art Gallery will host In the Image and Likeness , an art exhibition of figurative sculpture by Elaina Michalski . The exhibition will run Jan 17 Feb 10 in the Foster Art Gallery located in Patterson Hall .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westminster College.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 4 hr Llcpsc8 327
News KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08) 7 hr Natalia 2
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Sun Tinaann 55
KC lat Sat KC in latrobe 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Fri Lol 133
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Jan 12 Nastyho 5
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Jan 11 True 126
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC