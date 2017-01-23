Former Southern professor, Tuskegee Airman dies
Arthur W. Ward, a former longtime Southern University professor who trained in World War II with the Tuskegee Airmen, died Jan. 11 in Florissant, Missouri. He was 94. A Kansas City, Missouri, native and graduate of Kansas State Teachers College, Ward was a professor in Southern's Industrial Education Department from 1955 until he retired in 1990.
